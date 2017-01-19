20 adorable pictures of footballers with their children

Here are the most adorable pictures of 20 top footballers with their children.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jan 2017, 17:04 IST

Lionel Messi with his sons Mateo and Thiago

Footballer players are much more than what we seem them on the pitch. There is much more to them than just scoring goals, dribbling past two-three defenders, making bone-crunching tackles, pulling off extraordinary saves.

Off the pitch, they all have their own personal lives where they bond with their family and loved ones. And like every other human being of the modern world, they do not refrain from expressing their love for their family and loved ones on social networking platforms.

Some of the world renowned footballers are fathers, and they often post pictures with their children on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram among others. Here, are the most adorable pictures of 20 top footballers with their children.

#1 Lionel Messi

Messi with his first born Thiago

Lionel Messi, arguably the best footballer in the world right now, is also a loving family man. We all know that the Argentine forward prefers to lead a private life off the pitch. However, as is evident from his numerous posts on social media, he loves his family and regards it as the most important part of his life.

His partner Antonella Roccuzzo gave birth to the couple’s first son, Thiago on 2 November 2012. Messi’s second son, Mateo, was born on 11 September 2015. He has Thiago’s name and handprints tattooed on his calf.

Among the numerous photos of Messi with his children, this particular photo stands out in terms of cuteness quotient. This moment of bliss was captured by Roccuzzo, as Messi slept peacefully with his son sleeping beside him.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo with his son Cristiano Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the best footballers in the world. Outside the football pitch, though, he is a loving and caring father. Almost every other post on Instagram by Ronaldo is of his son Cristiano Jr.

Cristiano Jr. was born on 17 June 2010 in the United States and while the mother’s name was never revealed Ronaldo assumed full custody of the child. In a recent interview, the recently crowned World Footballer of the Year had said that he wanted his son to follow in his footsteps and take up football.

This particular photo that Ronaldo posted on Instagram was at the time that Cristiano Jr. had just lost his second tooth. It is so cute!