5 awards that FIFA should be giving out

With the annual FIFA Awards just around the corner, we look at five awards that FIFA should be handing out.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 16:05 IST

Footballers do not enter the beautiful game in order to win personal accolades, but nevertheless, it is satisfying to see deserving candidates win awards for some glorious things that they do during the year.

FIFA has awards for coaches, players, and goal of the year, yet there are some categories that the ultimate footballing body do not commemorate. We believe that FIFA would do well to introduce some awards for other categories, which would make the event all the more exciting and give players even more motivation to do better.

That being said, here are five categories which we would love to see included in the annual FIFA Awards come next year:

#5 Best substitute

Mario Gotze was substituted on in the World Cup final in 2014 and scored the winning goal

A tricky award to give away, but one that should definitely be awarded – both to the player and the manager in question.

Substitutes are as important in a game as tactics and formations. When your team is down and out, a change of personnel can turn things around and when you are winning, a substitution can see your team through. Of course, the former is always more exciting, but the award is subjective which is why an online voting like for the Puskas Award would benefit this category.

How often have we seen substitutions impact games? We can’t count. From league games which are mere formalities to cup finals, a proper substitution is extremely important and as such, the best one should be awarded each year. After all, try imagining a game without the players on the bench – you cannot!