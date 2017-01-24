5 most valuable young footballers from England

England are producing some of the best talents in world football currently.

24 Jan 2017

Shaw is still a player considered extremely valuable by millions

England haven't had the luck to produce some world-class talents in football for a while now. A host of their young stars have fizzled out early on in their careers due to the vigour and the demands of the Premier League.

But the tides are changing and some of their young stars are finally being able to handle the pressure. The future of the English national team is bright with some of the best young talents coming through in the sport. The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world and it comes as no surprise that it remains a destination for talented English youth.

Here's looking at five of the most valuable and talented young footballers from England: (Under-23 only)

#5 Luke Shaw – €21 million

While he hasn't been a part of Manchester United's first-team recently, 21-year-old Luke Shaw remains one of England's prized possessions. The former Southampton man has all the right ingredients to go on and forge a very successful career in the sport.

Whether that'll be at Manchester United remains unclear. But one thing is certain, he has the talent and the eagerness to beat the likes of Ashley Cole to become one of England's best left-backs in the country's history.

Having yet to regain the kind of confidence and pace he had before his horrific injury a few years ago, Shaw is taking small steps in ensuring he comes back a stronger player. A minute short of 1000 minutes in all competitions this season, Shaw’s return is a boost for Jose Mourinho who will surely utilise the Englishman when he's ready. It's a no-brainer, really.