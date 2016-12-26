5 Premier League stars who may have deliberately got suspended to take Christmas off

Jamie Vardy will miss the entire festive period through suspension

The festive period is upon us.

For most people around the world, Christmas day will be spent with their families and loved ones, opening presents and eating sumptuous meals. However, for the footballers plying their trade in England, it is not quite the same.

For most of the players in England, they will be spending the day or at least a major part of it preparing for a busy week jam-packed with fixtures. The fans, though, are geared up for some action-packed football as traditionally, this is the most exciting spell of the season.

Nonetheless, some footballers will have an off day on Christmas owing to conveniently picked up suspensions. Here, we make a list of five footballers who may have deliberately got suspended to take the day off.

#5 Christian Fuchs

Fuchs was a vital part of Leicester’s title-winning campaign

Christian Fuchs was hugely instrumental in Leicester City’s fairy-tale triumph last season. Playing at left-back, he provides the perfect balance to the team. While he often overlaps and sends in dangerous crosses for Jamie Vardy and co., his tenacity in defence maintains the stability of the team.

The 30-year-old Austrian has been a regular starter for the Foxes and has already scored one goal and provided two assists this season. His defensive contributions are also noteworthy. Fuchs averages an impressive 2.5 tackles per game and 2.4 interceptions per game.

Fuchs is a player the team can rely on, who does not have a hot head and plays a clean game. However, he probably wanted to take a short holiday and spend some time with his family in between a difficult season.

He accumulated his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-2 draw against Stoke City in the mid-week and thereby was handed a suspension for the Boxing Day fixture against Everton.