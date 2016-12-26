Write an Article

5 Premier League stars who may have deliberately got suspended to take Christmas off

Here, list five footballers who deliberately got suspended to take Christmas day off.

by Sagnik Kundu @whynotkundu
  • 26 Dec 2016, 09:58 IST
  • Updated : 27 Dec 2016, 04:56 IST
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Jamie Vardy will miss the entire festive period through suspension

The festive period is upon us.

For most people around the world, Christmas day will be spent with their families and loved ones, opening presents and eating sumptuous meals. However, for the footballers plying their trade in England, it is not quite the same.

For most of the players in England, they will be spending the day or at least a major part of it preparing for a busy week jam-packed with fixtures. The fans, though, are geared up for some action-packed football as traditionally, this is the most exciting spell of the season.

Nonetheless, some footballers will have an off day on Christmas owing to conveniently picked up suspensions. Here, we make a list of five footballers who may have deliberately got suspended to take the day off.

Also read: Chelsea news: Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante got themselves deliberately suspended suspects Jamie Carragher

#5 Christian Fuchs

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Christian Fuchs of Leicester City reacts during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Leicester City at Bet365 Stadium on December 17, 2016 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Fuchs was a vital part of Leicester’s title-winning campaign

Christian Fuchs was hugely instrumental in Leicester City’s fairy-tale triumph last season. Playing at left-back, he provides the perfect balance to the team. While he often overlaps and sends in dangerous crosses for Jamie Vardy and co., his tenacity in defence maintains the stability of the team.

The 30-year-old Austrian has been a regular starter for the Foxes and has already scored one goal and provided two assists this season. His defensive contributions are also noteworthy. Fuchs averages an impressive 2.5 tackles per game and 2.4 interceptions per game.

Fuchs is a player the team can rely on, who does not have a hot head and plays a clean game. However, he probably wanted to take a short holiday and spend some time with his family in between a difficult season.

He accumulated his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-2 draw against Stoke City in the mid-week and thereby was handed a suspension for the Boxing Day fixture against Everton.

