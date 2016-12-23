Barcelona news: Pep Guardiola is the best coach I have played under reveals David Villa

David Villa helped Barcelona to win many accolades during his time with the club



Pep Guardiola has been one of the most important figures in world football since his glory days with Barcelona. He is one of the best ever managers even at this young age and has received plaudits from many pundits and ex-players. David Villa who played under the former Barcelona midfielder during the duo's stint with the Catalans has praised Guardiola for his work and has termed him the best coach of the striker's illustrious career.

Recently in an interview, David Villa revealed that the former Catalan player and manager occupies a special place in his heart for all his help during the good and bad times for the striker. Villa won La Liga three times and also has played under some enigmatic managers like Vicente del Bosque, Luis Aragones, and Diego Simeone in his career. To say that Guardiola is the best manager that he has played under is a testament to the respect that the Manchester City boss garners in Spain.

Villa was quipped recently as he said, "Guardiola is very good, one of the best coaches in the world. When you surround yourself with the best it's simply amazing, they do things you cannot even see. It was nice to have the opportunity to work at his side, I'm very proud of what we did at Barcelona. Pep is the best coach that I've had during my career." The street smart striker was talking to City's official media platforms where he praised Guardiola for his intensive work.

The 34-year-old striker also won the Champions League under Pep in the four seasons he played for the European giants between 2010-2013. Villa currently plies his trade for New York City FC which is owned by the people who also own the clubs like Manchester City and Melbourne City.

He recently won the MLS Player of the Year award for 2016 as he beat the likes of Sebastian Giovinco and Bradley Wright-Philips for the award. Last month in an interview with Sky Sports, Villa revealed that he watches Manchester City's games regularly and believes that Guardiola can win the Champions League at the Etihad.

Wehn was asked on City's chances in Europe this season as he said, "His style is to have the ball, try to be offensive and attack, and when you lose the ball you have to recover it as soon as possible. I think City will be among the candidates to win the Champions League. They have been one of the top teams and now even more so with Guardiola in charge. They have been playing great football during the early stages of the tournament and I am sure they will have a chance to become champions with Pep."