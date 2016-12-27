EPL 2016/17: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth – 5 Talking Points

Eyes on the records

It's 12 in a row for Chelsea and looks like no one can stop them. The Blues have been unstoppable ever since their humiliation at the Emirates and are well on course to secure the league title.

Chelsea were without the likes of Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante today due to suspensions, but that did not affect the team's performance one bit. Everyone expected Michy Batshuayi to start, but Conte pushed Eden Hazard into the striker's role with Willian and Pedro playing behind him.

Bournemouth were without Nathan Ake in the heart of the defence as he can't player against his parent club. That had an enormous impact on the Cherries' performance at the back.

Here are the talking points from the match:

#1 - Chelsea eye record-breaking season

12 in a row for Chelsea and they are now just one shy of equalling Arsenal's record of 13 wins in a row in the Premier League! They face Stoke City at home in their next game on the 31st of December.

If Chelsea win, they will have the chance to break the Arsenal record at their arch-rival's ground, White Hart Lane – a place where they have not won since the 2012/13 season! Spurs players hate Chelsea for ending their hopes of the title last season and would do anything possible to spoil the party for the Blues this time around.

After the losses to Liverpool and Arsenal, nobody gave Chelsea a chance of winning the league. 12 games later, they have collected all 36 points and conceded just 2 goals!