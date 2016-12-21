Chelsea transfer rumour: Blues in talks to sign Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal

Vidal is reportedly looking for a new challenge

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly looking for a new challenge outside Germany and Chelsea are prepared to lure him away from the Bundesliga champions. Vidal played under incumbent Chelsea coach Antonio Conte at Juventus for three years and there are reports of the two linking up again.

Vidal signed for Bayern Munich in 2015 from Serie A side Juventus and is currently in his second season in Germany. Now, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, the Chile international wants to test new waters and Chelsea have offered him a deal to move to England at the end of the season.

Also read: Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Conte open to transfers in the January window

Reportedly Chelsea are willing to pay almost €50m to convince Bayern to let their star midfielder leave. Apart from that, a deal that promises a significant increase in wage has been put on the table to lure Vidal to the Premier League.

Vidal was previously heavily linked with a move to England when Manchester United were reported suitors for the talented midfielder. However, the deal never materialised and Vidal decided to join Bayern. Now, the prospect of pairing up with former boss Conte could be too good to turn down.

Bayern have enough reinforcements in the area should the 29-year-old central midfielder want to leave. Youngsters Renato Sanches and Joshua Kimmich could easily take his place in the line-up alongside experienced campaigner Xabi Alonso. Even Phillippe Lahm has experience of playing in the role previously. It is unlikely that the club would appear as a roadblock if their financial demands are met.

Also read: Antonio Conte wants Arturo Vidal if he takes over at Chelsea

Chelsea, though, have to secure a Champions League spot to convince Vidal to join them. Only a top-4 finish will entice the star midfielder who recently beat Alexis Sanchez to Chile’s player of the year award. Given Chelsea’s form, a top-4 finish is certainly a possible outcome at the end of the season.

The Blues have won 11 consecutive games in the Premier League to climb to the top of the table and lead by six points. With Cesc Fabregas rumoured to be leaving the Stamford Bridge outfit, a new signing might be on the cards and Vidal would be the perfect replacement. Still, we have to wait till next summer to find out if the move actually transpires.