Copa del Rey 2016/17: Quarterfinal draw hands Barcelona tough trip to Anoeta while Real Madrid draw Celta Vigo

Barcelona's defence of the Copa del Rey could come unstuck against Real Sociedad

Barcelona are defending champions of the Copa del Rey

What’s the story?

Barcelona have been handed a tricky fixture against Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, whereas Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid avoided a derby, as Los Blancos were drawn with Celta Vigo, while Atletico Madrid were handed an easy draw against Eibar.

In case you didn’t know...

FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo, Alaves, Atletico Madrid, Eibar and second division outfit Alcorcon had qualified for the quarterfinals and faced off in the Copa del Rey draw. This was the first time both Eibar and Alcorcon made it to the quarterfinals of the Spanish King’s Cup.

Real Madrid had qualified having defeated Sevilla 6-3 on aggregate, including a thrilling, record-breaking 3-3 draw in the second leg. Barcelona, on the other hand, came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Athletic Bilbao 4-3 on aggregate and thus make it to the quarters.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona would not exactly be pleased with a trip to the Anoeta, as the Catalan giants have a terrible record away to Real Sociedad under Luis Enrique, having not won there since 2007, with 5 draws in 3 losses in their last 8 trips to the Anoeta. The first leg of their tie will take place at the Anoeta, while Barcelona will host the second leg at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid, who are fresh of breaking Barcelona’s unbeatean record in all competitions, will be relatively confident having sidestepped the banana peel of a potential Clasico or Madrid Derby. Celta Vigo aren’t the toughest of opponents, although Zinedine Zidane’s side would do well to not take them lightly.

Here is the Copa del Rey quarterfinal draw, in full:

Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona

AD Alcorcon vs Deportivo Alaves

Atletico Madrid vs Eibar

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

What next?

The schedule for both the legs of the ties have yet to be announced, as both Barcelona and Real Madrid face jam-packed schedules due to their involvement in the UEFA Champions League.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While Barcelona do not have the best of records at the Anoeta, Luis Enrique should still be confident of his side’s ability to win the tie over two legs. Barcelona are the most successful side in the Copa del Rey, having won it 28 times, and proved it in the Round of 16, coming back from a defeat away to Bilbao.

Real Madrid’s unbeatean juggernaut looks in no mood to stop, and Celta Vigo will be hoping to catch them on an off day. It still won’t be a guarantee of a win, as despite Real Madrid performing poorly, their reserve side still pulled off a 3-3 draw against a full-strength Sevilla side.

Either way, the stage is set for a Clasico to take place in the semifinals or the finals, and that should delight football fans.