EPL 2016/17: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City: 5 Talking Points

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 8 points with a 2-0 victory over Hull City on Sunday.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 08:28 IST

Costa scored on his comeback to the Chelsea line-up

League leaders Chelsea extended their lead atop the Premier League table to 8 points with a victory over visitors Hull City on Sunday. It was the returning Diego Costa who opened the scoring for the Blues late in injury time of the first half when he buried a Victor Moses cross into the net.

The scrappy game was finally settled in the 81st minute when Gary Cahill met with a Cesc Fabregas free-kick at the far post to ascertain Chelsea’s dominance and confirm the victory for the Blues. With Antonio Conte’s men running away with the league title, there are numerous takeaways from the game and here are our 5 talking points from the game.

#1 Diego Costa is back with a bang

The last few weeks have been tough for Diego Costa as he has had to train alone after a training ground bust-up with his manager Antonio Conte. However, he was deemed to be in the right state, physically as well as mentally by his club to start the game at home against Hull City and he repaid his manager’s faith by scoring his side’s opening goal of the game.

The game was a rather scrappy affair with both goalkeepers having very little to do. However, the Spaniard was in the right place at the right time late in the first half and duly converted the opportunity that came his way via a Victor Moses cross.

It is largely believed that Costa will soon leave the club, especially with the talk of a big money offer coming from Chinese shores. However, that should not undermine his abilities as one of the top strikers in the League and while he is at the club, Chelsea would be well served to utilise his abilities to the fullest.