Fantasy Premier League 2016-17: 5 differential players to pick for Gameweek 23

A look at 5 differentials which can give you the edge over your competitors.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 22:31 IST

Llorente’s physical presence is huge asset for Swansea

Gameweek 22 saw plenty of teams falter as Chelsea further strengthened their position and are now 7 points clear. Manchester United salvaged a point against Stoke City as Wayne Rooney scored a freekick in the dying minutes of the game to become the Red Devils’ top scorer in all competitions.

Elsewhere, a last minute goal struck in the 98th minute saw Arsenal win against Burnley as the Gunners jumped to 2nd spot. Liverpool were left reeling after Swansea City beat them 3-2 in a thriller at Anfield, which yet again pointed out the chinks in the Reds' armour.

This week let's take a look at some of the differential options to go for in Gameweek 23 which could provide you the edge over your competitors:

#1 Fernando Llorente

Swansea City have been a lot more impressive under new manager Paul Clement and have won 2 out of the 4 fixtures they have played since his arrival. A key man for Swansea has been Spanish forward Fernando Llorente who has been in great form for a team that is fighting relegation. The player has scored 8 times for his club and seems to be the best bet for a budget forward. Available at a cut price of 6.1, the Swansea forward is a part of only about 4% of the total teams and looks like a promising option.

Swansea City play Southampton at the Liberty Stadium this coming week. Saints will be without both Jose Fonte who has joined West Ham and Virgin van Dijk who will be out for three months following an injury. Swansea City should make the most out of this situation and exploit the inexperienced Southampton backline.

Next 3 fixtures: Southampton(H), Man City(A), Leicester City(H)