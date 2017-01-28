Ivan Rakitic rubbishes comparisons to Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez

The midfielder was brought in to replace the Catalan legend

Ivan Raktic has often drawn comparisons to Xavi Hernandez of Barcelona and how he has been placed with the burden of filling his enormous shoes. But the Croatian has rubbished such comparisons telling that the legend is irreplaceable.

The Catalans were very reliant on the midfielder's vision and passing during his time at Barcelona. He helped things tick over nicely and pulled things from deep allowing Messi and INeste to do their thing further up the field.

Raktic was the player brought in to fill the role Xavi left behind, but the Croatian feels he is not the successor to the great player. In an interview with Jot Down he said, “First point: replacing Xavi? That doesn't exist. Secondly, I would like not to be compared with anyone, I want to be myself and give the team what I can. I don't dribble like Leo, score like Luis, give passes like Andres, I'm not always switched on like Pique, but I think I add my qualities.”

Rakitic was signed by Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014. He rotated with Xavi Hernandez for the central midfield role throughout his first season with the club. He won the treble in his first season and it was the perfect send off for Xavi who left the club that season.

Since then he has been the main midfield man for Barca and has done a pretty decent job as well. He is not the same kind of player as Xavi was but their style of play has certainly transformed under Luis Enrique.

Rakitic has always carried the weight of succeeding Xavi on his shoulders. Barcelona fans’ expectations are always very high considering the success they have enjoyed in the last decade or so.

But the Croatian has done well to adapt and play alongside the likes of Messi, Suarez and Neymar. It was right of him to brush off any comparisons to Xavi considering they are different types of players.

But Barcelona will hope they will one day find a player like him in the future.

Barcelona face Real Betis away from home. in La Liga as they look to reduce the deficit on Real Madrid who have a game in hand over their rivals. They are currently third in the league with Sevilla occupying the second spot.

Both teams are giving Los Blancos a good fight for the title and with Zidane facing an injury crisis we have a title race on our hands