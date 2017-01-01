Real Madrid transfer rumour: Juventus enter the race to sign Isco

After Manchester City, Juventus have now emerged as the potential suitors for Spanish superstar Isco.

by sanjeevani dhakal Rumours 01 Jan 2017, 18:01 IST

Isco : Looking for greener pastures?

What’s the Story?

Juventus are set to fight Manchester City for Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder Isco. The Serie A club is set to compete against City for the Spanish player’s signature after it has emerged that the player is looking to leave the club for want of more playing time.

The player’s uncertainty regarding his stay at Real Madrid has gotten many clubs on high alert, which includes City and now Juventus. Both the clubs are monitoring the 24-year old’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu and are keen on bringing the player to their respective clubs.

In case you didn’t know...

The Spanish star has made just eight appearances in La Liga this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists so far. The player has been struggling for game time at Real Madrid under manager Zinedine Zidane and following the same, reports suggest that the 24-year-old is not keen on renewing his contract at Real Madrid. With his contract set to expire at the end of the next season, this might prove to be the right time to sign the playmaker.

A product of Valencia, Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in June 2013 in a deal worth €30m on a five-year contract. The player went on to make his debut for the club the following month, recording an assist and scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 home win over Real Betis. While the player was a regular feature and enjoyed a prominent role at the Bernabeu under manager Carlo Ancelotti, his situation changed after Ancelotti’s departure.

The heart of the matter

Starting often as an attacking midfielder or as a second striker at the initial stages of his career, Isco was also played as a deep lying playmaker and has also been deployed as a winger on occasion. A creative player, Isco is quick and skilful and has a natural ability to pick out a perfect pass.

The player has been hovering at the edges for a while now and lack of play time at Bernabeu may be one of the main reason for his decision to make a move out of the club. If he does decide on the same, Isco has already two prominent suitors waiting to make a move ahead in signing him.

Both Manchester City and Juventus, on the other hand, are keen to strengthen their attacking options and the inherent quality in Isco to change the course of a game on its head has prompted the mentioned clubs to make a move for the player.

What Next?

Isco has caught the sight of Juventus’ Director General Beppe Marotta who is keen on bringing the player to the Old Lady. The Turin club has not made it a secret that they are interested in the player and is set to rival City for the 24-year-old Spanish midfielder. Furthermore, reports suggest that Juve are also looking out for another Real Madrid player James Rodriguez, who is also struggling for game time under Frenchman.

Sportskeeda’s take

We believe that it could be a good move for Isco to leave Santiago Bernabeu in a bid to play more regular football and Juventus might prove to be the ideal club for him as they would do with his flair and creativity in the middle of the park.