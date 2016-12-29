Rumour: Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wishes to replace Arsene Wenger in the summer

Along with Allegri, the Gunners are also pondering over other choices like Red Bull Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick.

by Sumedh Rumours 29 Dec 2016, 13:03 IST

Juventus has won consecutive Scudeto under Massimiliano Allegri

Arsene Wenger's future has been a talking point for everyone related to the Arsenal Football Club since long with the fans waiting impatiently for the Frenchman to deliver a league title. Many protests have been staged against his regime but to no avail as the board and Wenger have decided to continue his work at the club and renew his contract.

His contract expires this summer and as always candidates have emerged that may replace one of the greatest managers at the Emirates. Massimiliano Allegri is the latest name to have been rumoured, as the Juventus boss is eager to take over the reigns from 'the Professor'.

According to Metro and the Daily Express, Allegri wants to accept a new challenge in the Premier League and rub shoulders with some of the best managers in the world. It is being reported that Allegri's agent has held positive talks with Arsenal and is hopeful of impressing the Arsenal hierarchy as the club assess their options ahead of the next season.

The 49-year-old has won back to back league titles with Juventus but feels that he does not get the recognition that he deserves by the Italian media.

Allegri has always been in the bad books of the media as a result of his wretched answers to them at times. Along with that, it is being rumoured that Juventus players like Gianluigi Buffon and Paulo Dybala have problems with his style of management. Allegri has failed to emerge from Antonio Conte's shadow in Turin and hence wants to ply his trade in a new league and is reportedly interested in building a dynasty with the Gunners.

Arsenal's title challenge has all but ended after consecutive defeats to Everton and Manchester City. The Frenchman has completed 20 years with the Gunners and won three league titles and six FA cups on the way. But his last league title win came in 2004 which has resulted in a lot of criticism. He has always struggled in the Champions League which has frustrated supporters since long.

Arsenal are fourth on the table, nine points behind league leaders, Chelsea. Despite topping their Champions League group, the Gunners will face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 which is a mighty task.

When asked about his future, Wenger recently said, "I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decisions then. And the club is free as well. It’s not because I am here a long time that I have any rights. We are both in the same boat."

Along with Allegri, the Gunners are also pondering over other choices like Red Bull Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick, Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe.