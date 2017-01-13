Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho confesses that Wayne Rooney was his childhood idol

The 20-year-old also revealed that former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba was another footballing idol.

by nishant.jayaram News 13 Jan 2017, 17:57 IST

The Nigerian hasn’t featured as frequently as last season

What’s the story?

Manchester City youngster Kelechi Iheancho has revealed that Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney was one of his childhood idols growing up in Nigeria.

"I think I was watching Didier Drogba and his team at Chelsea, and Wayne Rooney at Manchester United as well. They are great players that I am looking up to as well, pick up lessons from them and put in my football in the Premier League,” said the Nigerian youngster to the official Premier League channel.

In case you didn’t know...

The Nigerian international joined the City academy in 2014 after previously signing a contract agreement back in 2012. The striker quickly progressed through the ranks and made his first-team debut in 2015.

Iheanacho had a successful first season, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances in the first-team. He has found opportunities limited under new manager Pep Guardiola this season, and has featured only 19 times, scoring 6 goals. The youngster has not been able to displace Argentinian goal-machine, Sergio Aguero from the starting XI.

The heart of the matter

Iheanacho revealed that he looks up to Rooney and Drogba and his revelation is a tad surprising, considering the intense rivalry that exists between his current club, Manchester City, and city rivals, Manchester United.

The 20-year-old said that he looked up to the Englishman, as well as fellow African and former Chelsea player, Didier Drogba, and hopes to take some lessons from them to thrive in the Premier League.

What’s next?

The Nigerian will look to make it into the Manchester City line-up, get his scoring boots back on and further his career. At just 20 years of age, the young Nigerian has ample time to emulate his heroes and make it big in the Premier League.

He has shown that he has the talent to chip in with goals if given the opportunity and he will be chomping at the bit to get more playing time on the pitch.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is hardly surprising that Rooney and Drogba are the City youngster’s idols considering how popular the two are around the world, and especially in Africa. The Premier League is one of the most popular leagues in Nigeria and Africa, and Manchester United and Chelsea are two teams that are widely followed in the continent.

