Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus third kits leaked

Club's official kit releases often attract immense attention from the respective fan bases and often many kits are leaked.

by Sumedh News 19 Jan 2017, 19:08 IST

Manchester United’s kits have always generated anticipation when it is close to the release every season

Club's official kit releases often attract immense attention from the respective fan bases and often many leaked kits get circulated on social media sites which often turn out to be true when the club announced them.

Top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich have got their third kit leaked on social media sites according to Footyheadlines.

Top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich have got their third kit leaked on social media sites according to Footyheadlines.

From the four mentioned clubs, Juventus' fan base have recently been voicing their displeasure after the release of their new badge, which has not gone down well with the majority of the Old Lady supporters. Reactions on these new Juventus badge have been absolutely brutal on social media avenues with the Italian giants getting ridiculed for their new logo.

Juventus' leaked third kit features their new badge along with the shirt sponsor name, Jeep. It also features the traditional Adidas logo and is released in a Military green colour by Footyheadlines. This kit is said to be inspired by the Juventus' famous kits from the 1950s.

Leaked: Juventus 2017-2018 3rd shirt (with the new logo). Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/BzJ2G1zPPf — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) January 19, 2017

Manchester United's third kit features a light and dark grey combination and has the iconic statue of the Holy Trinity which is outside Old Trafford, superimposed on it. The statue features Dennis Law, George Best and Bobby Charlton.

Supposedly this is our 3rd kit for next season... I love the idea of honouring the trinity, but not sure this looks good. Thoughts? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kwvNlhwaF4 — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) January 19, 2017

Bayern Munich's leaked third kit is a traditional Bavarian shirt and features their famous white and red colours.

#bayernmunich 2017/18 #adidas third kit leaked. #adidas #bayern #bundesliga #fcb #bayernmunchen #germany A photo posted by Todo Sobre Camisetas (@todosobrecamisetas) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Real Madrid have gone with a bright design for their third kit as it boasts a stylish pixelated blue colour and is a unique design by sponsors, Adidas if it's true.

#realmadrid 2017/18 #adidas third kit leaked. #adidas #rmfc #laliga #halamadrid #cr7 #spain #espaa A photo posted by Todo Sobre Camisetas (@todosobrecamisetas) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Recently, Real had released a shortlist for the third kits to be worn next season via the Created Studio competition. The blue kit which has been allegedly leaked is a part of the shortlist which might prove its authenticity.

The reigning European champions have previously donned a bold pink third kit two seasons ago and might be seen playing in blue next season. The kits of Bayern and Juventus are traditionally inspired, if true, while the third kit of the Red Devils is another bold move by the German manufacturers.

All the four clubs are financially some of the richest clubs in the world. It means that they rake in huge moolah from marketing and shirt sales. The kits form an integral part towards the buildup of a new season and Adidas must be successful to live up to their high standards and make their kits a talking point among the supporters. These leaked designs might be some of their finest work yet.