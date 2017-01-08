EPL 2016/17: One position each top EPL club must strengthen

The top 6 are closely packed on the table which will make for an exciting ending to the season.

@Khushnood2 by Khushnood_Qadir Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 17:46 IST

Moses had a poor game against Tottenham and his defensive frailties were there on show

Football is a team game, each team has its own strengths and weaknesses, and in order to churn out results, football managers have to come up with gameplans which maximise their team's output and minimise the risk of their weaknesses being exploited.

This year’s Premier League title race is a closely fought one with as many as 6 teams still in the running for the title. Chelsea are the overwhelming favourites and have a five-point lead over 2nd placed Liverpool. But, as was witnessed in the last round of fixtures, even the best teams susceptible to fail.

Here, let us take a look at one position each top EPL club must strengthen.

#1 Chelsea – Right-back/right wing-back

The first half of 2016/17 season saw Chelsea race to the top of the league with 49 points from 20 games, 5 more than second-placed Liverpool. They had roped in Antonio Conte as their manager at the beginning of the season who was known to be a vocal and astute proponent of a 3-man backline system, and the Italian set up Chelsea in such a way that it might appear to be one of the most balanced sides in the league.

However, if we had to pin point a position that is relatively weaker, then my vote would be their wing backs. Although not exposed much yet, there have been moments where either Alonso or Moses have been troubled defensively, especially Moses.

One fine example of Moses' lack of defensive nous is the game against Spurs. Not only was he ran ragged by Danny Rose, but was also quite at fault for both the goals, failing to cover Dele Ali on both occasions in the half space between him and Azpelicueta.

It would certainly be wise move by Antonio Conte to get a seasoned wing back, more like Alonso, who has the tactical know-how as well as overall ability to play in that position.

Potential Upgrade: Alessandro Florenzi, Kyle Walker