10 most valuable players in the Premier League

Some surprising names make this list!

The Manchester United midfielder is the most valuable player in the Premier League

The Premier League is easily the most marketable league in Europe and it is no surprise that some of the most valuable players in world football ply their trade in the United Kingdom.

The top 10 most valuable players list is completely made of players from only 6 teams – Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham and Manchester City. Unsurprisingly, the world’s most expensive transfer, Paul Pogba is in the top spot.

The top 10 list also gives us some interesting insight on the prime age of a footballer. All the footballers on this list are from 22-29 with the youngest being Raheem Sterling aged 22 in 9th position and the oldest being 29-year-old Chelsea Superstar Cesc Fabregas.

According to Transfermarkt, Paul Pogba is number 1 and valued at €80 million while Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is at number 2 with a market value of €65 million. While Pogba has had a mixed campaign so far, Hazard has been lighting up the Premier League with his performances and is an early contender for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Number 3 and number 4 is taken up by the Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne. Aguero is arguably the best out and out striker in the Premier League while De Bruyne has been one of the most consistent performers in the last two seasons. Both Aguero and De Bruyne are valued at €60 million.

Next up on the list is Arsenal’s most valuable player Alexis Sanchez. The Arsenal star has arguably been the best player in the Premier League and has almost single-handedly kept the Gunners in the title race with his inspirational performances. The Chilean superstar is valued at €55 million.

At 6th position is another Arsenal star Mesut Ozil. Ther German has been accused of going missing in the big games, but there is no denying the undeniable quality the 28-year-old German possesses. Ozil is valued at €50 million.

At 7th position, we have three superstars tied with a market value of €45 million. Chelsea stars Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas along with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling all have the same market value.

While the values of Fabregas and Costa is expected to drop considering they are 29 and 28 years old respectively, Sterling’s value is only set to increase considering he is only 22.

Rounding off the top 10 list is probably the most talented goalkeeper in the world, Manchester United’s David De Gea. The Spaniard has time and again proven his class with stunning saves and it is only fitting that he takes the 10th position with a market value of €40 million. He is joined by talented young strikers Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane who are also valued at the same amount.

Some surprising names missing in the list are Liverpool’s Coutinho and Chelsea’s Courtois who are at 15th with a market value of €35 million.

Here is the complete list of the 10 most valuable players in the English Premier League: