Transfer Rumour: Real Madrid close to completing signing of 'next Zlatan Ibrahimovic', Alexander Isak

The Swedish international, who will cost the club 10 million euros, is being offered a five-year-contract.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 15 Jan 2017, 11:32 IST

Alexander Isak is soon to be a Real Madrid player

Real Madrid are close to signing Swedish striker Alexander Isak this month, report AS and Marca. The 17-year-old has been on the club's radar for a while now and looks set to finally make the switch to Zinedine Zidane's side in a deal that’s set to cost the club €10 million.

The 6’2” striker is one of Europe’s most scouted forwards with a host of Premier League and European giants vying for his signature. But Real Madrid have stormed ahead of the rest thanks to Vlado and Zoran Lemic – the agents of young Isak.

The Lemic brothers also represent Luka Modric and have used the relationship they already have with the club to facilitate the move this month. Isak plays for Swedish club AIK Solna and is set to sign a five-year-contract with Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Isak will, however, be unable to represent Real Madrid till the summer. The Los Blancos are currently serving a one-transfer-window ban imposed by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) and will only be able to register new players come the start of the summer transfer window.

Should Isak join the club this month, he’ll only be able to take part in friendlies that do not require formal registration with the Spanish Football Association and FIFA. It’s likely that Madrid will sanction a loan move back to his old club in order for him to continue his development until the summer.

The Spanish giants are likely to go ahead and sign him anyway. The club have been on the lookout for a young striker - someone who could come in and stay with the club for a long period of time.

They did the same with a young Gonzalo Higuain and are hopeful the ‘next Zlatan Ibrahimovic’ can prove to be equally successful. Isak is a tall and quick striker capable of commanding the box. He’s got a great eye for goal and given his age, is only going to get better.

Real Madrid are likely to complete the signing by the end of the current transfer window. They’re desperately searching for a striker and are even hinting to interested parties that they’d be willing to part ways with Alvaro Morata.

With Chelsea, Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United also interested in signing the youngster, the lure of Real Madrid could stand out. Expect more from this link from now till the end of the window.