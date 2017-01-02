10 highest paid footballers in the world

These footballers earn a ridiculous amount of money every week

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 16:51 IST

The two best footballers in the world right now are arguably Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but, surprisingly, both of them are not among the top two best-paid footballers.

China has emerged as the new contender in world football with the Chinese Super League spending ridiculous amounts of money to lure players from Europe. They even tried to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to join their ‘revolution’, but Ronaldo who just signed a 5-year extension with Real Madrid decided to stay back and achieve more glories and trophies with Los Blancos.

However, there is no denying the power of Chinese Super League and it comes as little surprise that as many as 5 players from the super-rich league make this list. Without much ado, let us take a look at the 10 footballers with the highest salaries currently.

10 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) - £260,000/week

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is the tenth highest paid footballer in the world. Rooney is considered to be one of England's most talented players and Manchester United are paying an eye-watering amount of £260,000 a week to keep their captain at Old Trafford.

Having comfortably been outshined by players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and even Martial and Rashford, Rooney has looked slightly jaded and off the pace this season with Mourinho opting to keep him on the bench more often than not.

Playing in a variety of positions, be it the role of a striker or as a no.10, Rooney has failed to capture the fans' imagination at the Theatre of Dreams. However, fans should write off a player of Rooney’s class at their own peril as the Englishman is more than capable of providing moments of magic.

But seeing the ridiculously high wages Rooney gets, fans will be questioning whether Wayne Rooney has done enough to justify such a high salary.