La Liga 2016/17: Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points

Sergio Ramos hit another header late in the game, but this time, it was in his own goal.

by Nicolai Nayak Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 08:19 IST

Ramos will have himself to blame for after the woeful goof up’s

The race for the La Liga title got a little more interesting as Jorge Sampaoli’s men ended Real Madrid’s record-breaking 40-game unbeaten run, fighting back with two late goals to walk away with crucial three points. It was not an easy contest, with both sides adopting new tactics on the night to put each other to the full test following the Copa del Rey encounters.

Chances were hard to come by for both teams, before Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock for the visitors with a penalty in the 67th minute.

But it was the fightback and determination from the Andalusian side in the closing stages of the match that snatched them a dramatic winner. Sergio Ramos, who had all eyes on him following his late heroics, blew away the lead with an own goal, before Stefan Jovetic scored a sublime curler to seal an important victory.

The result hasn't changed much at the top of the order, with Real Madrid still on top with 40 points and a game in hand, while Sevilla pip Barcelona to second place.

#5 Sevilla proving to be no pushovers

Look what it means to them!

In recent years, the dominant three of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been shoulder to shoulder in La Liga, but the current Sevilla side is an example of the tortoise and hare tale.

Sevilla have built up a reputation of being a strong cup side, winning three Europa League titles, but they had been disappointing in the domestic race under Unai Emery. However, new manager Jorge Sampaoli has revived the club’s status again despite the departures of a few key players this season, and is showing why his side are the real deal.

At the Ramon Sachez Pizjuan, Sevilla have now won eight out of nine games – their only defeat coming against Barcelona.