Sky Bet Championship 2016/17: The Christmas and new year round-up

Newcastle struggle, Reading storm on and who is moving where in January? All this and more in the New Year, Sky Bet Championship round up.

by Richard Lowe Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jan 2017, 11:32 IST

Tiago Ilori’s arrival at Reading would surely boost their promotion charge

The Sky Bet Championship didn’t disappoint over the busy festive period. There were goals and games galore with upsets ringing all across the table. Does the division have a new favourite in Brighton for the title? Are Rotherham doomed to face the drop? How is Chelsea Legend Gianfranco Zola settling in at Birmingham City?

Plus, if that wasn’t enough, the Transfer window is open once more, so we’ll discuss the rumours and done deals so far. There’s plenty to run through on this week’s Sky Bet Championship round-up.

#1 Transfers – Major Done deals and rumours

It’s January and that means, it’s ‘transfer window’ time! Here’s a run-down of the latest done deals and a few rumours to tickle the transfer taste buds:

Done deal!

Tiago Ilori – From Liverpool to Reading - £3.71m. The Portuguese Centre back has signed for in-form Reading and will almost certainly slot straight into Jaap Stam’s first team.

Done Deal!

David Nugent – From Middlesbrough to Derby County - £2.5m. The 31 Year-Old English forward has signed a 2-and-a-half-year deal with Derby and has already played under McClaren when he represented England back in 2007, where he scored while gaining his only England cap against Andorra.

Done Deals!

Milan Djuric and Jens Hegeler from Cesena and Hertha Berlin (respectively) to Bristol City – Undisclosed.

The Robins’ form has been diabolical recently, so boss Lee Johnson is obviously keen to get fresh blood into the club and attempt to revive their hopes of survival in the Sky Bet Championship.

Djuric, a 26-year-old striker and Hegeler a 28-year-old midfielder have been acquired to bolster the squad and add goal threat and guile to the team.