Statistics show that Andrey Arshavin better than Mesut Ozil at Arsenal

Ozil performed poorly against Manchester City and received criticism

It's safe to say that Mesut Ozil didn't enjoy the best of times during Arsenal’s game against title rivals Manchester City. The player has been heavily criticised for what can clearly be termed as yet another timid performance in a big game. Arsenal went ahead early and looked like they could see out the game. However, they succumbed to heavy pressure and Guardiola's men scored twice to inflict yet another disappointing loss on Arsenal.

A closer look at Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal reveals the stark reality. For a player of his calibre, the numbers just do not add up. One of the most bizarre comparisons of the year has the German midfielder pitched against former Arsenal player Andrey Arshavin.

A rough look at the statistics shows that either Arshavin was under-estimated or that Ozil’s performances have been exaggerated. It’s all a matter of perspective, right?

The Russian playmaker spent four years at the Emirates, and his arrival was met with general excitement. However, failure to deliver on a consistent basis meant he quickly ran his reputation to the ground. Arshavin managed a total of 31 goals and 46 assists in 8709 minutes while Ozil, on the other hand, has 49 assists and grabbed 29 goals in 11,650 minutes.

The numbers suggest that the Russian had a better record at Arsenal when compared with the German.

Arsenal fans are undoubtedly already pretty upset with their club's recent performance, and this news probably won't be greeted with much enthusiasm. However one must also remember that numbers aren't everything and the player's influence on the pitch cannot be doubted. Andrey Arshavin, who currently plays for Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia, wasn’t as bad as the fans make him out to be.

Ozil and Sanchez’s Arsenal future?

Despite criticising Ozil’s performance in big games, Arsenal fans would not like to see him move away. The fact that team-mate Alexis Sanchez is also being linked with a move away from Arsenal doesn't make the situation better for fans, who believe that they have seen this happen far too many times in the past, too.

The two star players have reportedly put off their new contracts and demanded more money. They both have 18 months left on their contract but are hoping to sign deals that will benefit them in the long run while keeping their own options open.

Former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp had this to say about the contract saga: “They won’t sign for £100,000 a week less than they could earn somewhere else and although what they are demanding is bonkers to the man in the street, it is the going market rate: they want to be paid the same as the best in England because they are among the best in England.”