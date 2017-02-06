Three alternate formations Jurgen Klopp could employ to drag Liverpool out of their misery

Liverpool are in serious trouble at the moment. Klopp needs to reconsider his tactics as soon as possible.

Klopp needs to turn things around at Anfield

Just a month ago, Liverpool were challenging Chelsea in what promised to be a thrilling title race. On New Year’s Eve, the Reds beat Pep Guardiola’s mighty Manchester City and heaped more pressure on Chelsea but in the span of one month and a few days, their top four spot is on the line.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have played 10 games in all competitions since the turn of the year and have won just once, against minnows Plymouth in the replay of the FA Cup third round.

They are out of the League Cup, and the FA Cup and the 2-0 loss to Hull City on Saturday pretty much ensured another trophyless season at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp has plenty to think about after his side’s disastrous display against the Tigers. If things do not improve soon, Liverpool might have to settle for just a Europa League spot this season or even worse, which would be heartbreaking for the fans after such a promising first half of the season.

One does not need to be a football pundit to identify that Liverpool’s 4-3-3 system is not working at the moment. It’s just possession without purpose. They are not creating too many chances and are instead just knocking the ball towards each other outside the penalty box, allowing the opponents to crowd inside the penalty area.

It is time for Klopp to tweak his tactics to try and get Liverpool back on track. Here are three variations the German could possibly employ.

#1 4-2-2-2

The problem with Liverpool at the moment is that they have too much possession of the ball in the wrong areas of the pitch from where it is hard to do any kind of damage. The Reds must start playing more directly in order to change their fortunes and they have the right players to do that. 4-2-2-2 is a system which can bring the best out of Liverpool if they decide to play a direct brand of football.

The best possible back four in this system would be Clyne, Matip, Lovren and Milner. The full-backs, however, need to be better equipped defensively in this system as they will not get as much protection as they are getting in the 4-3-3 system.

The two central midfielders have to be less adventurous in this system and their key job will be to dictate the tempo from deep and pick out occasional defence-splitting balls. Henderson would be an automatic choice in the middle of the park and Wijnaldum should trump Emre Can thanks to his composure on and off the ball.

Coutinho, Lallana and Firmino will compete for the two attacking midfield spots in this system. Coutinho and Lallana should be the starters because the Brazilian is easily the most creative player at Anfield while Lallana’s energy and tenacity cannot be undermined.

Moreover, Liverpool have struggled for goals of late and have one of the best finishers in the game languishing on the bench. Come on Klopp! It’s time to use Sturridge! Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane should be the first-choice attacking options and with their pace, they should get the goals if the creative players can pick out good passes and through balls.