2016 year in review: Top 5 Indian Golfers

Indian Golf has visited new highs in 2016 with widespread success on the European Tour, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour and the PGA Tour.

The past year has been nothing short of stellar for Indian golf on the global stage. We had several Indians stamping their authority at international golfing events across the world. As we draw close to the end of another year, I would like to throw some light on the Indians who shone in 2016:

5.Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar became the oldest winner on the Asian Tour after he won the Panasonic Open earlier this month

Mukesh Kumar is a veteran of Indian golf with approximately 120 professional wins on the Indian tour under his belt. At an age when most players are planning their retirement, he created history, at this year’s Panasonic Open (India) in December, by becoming the oldest winner on the Asian Tour. It was truly a commendable feat and was heartening to see the 51-year-old’s determination and passion intact after all these years.