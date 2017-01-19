6 WWE Stars who can defeat CM Punk in an MMA Fight

These present and former WWE Superstars can best 'the best in the world'!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jan 2017, 05:07 IST

CM Punk is not the only WWE Superstar who’s learned MMA

At UFC 203, the world tuned in to see the most popular WWE star of the modern era, CM Punk enter the dreaded Octagon to take on the relatively unknown Mickey Gall in a real fight. The rest, as they say, is history.

Displaying an utter lack of preparedness to fight on such a massive scale, CM Punk would last only 2 minutes and 14 seconds into the first round. Something that Stephanie McMahon would mock on Raw when the raucous Chicago crowd drowned her in CM Punk chants.

Considering CM Punk’s obvious ties with WWE, we decided to compile a list of five stars with genuine MMA backgrounds who could take the fight to CM Punk, if the opportunity presented itself. It would make sense for Dana White to book these stars against one another in a real fight, as it is obvious that Punk is outclassed against genuine UFC fighters.

This list includes both current and past Superstars from the company. Bear in mind that some of these fights will be in the catchweight category, as Punk is probably not in the same weight class as these men.