5 possible matches at WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania season is under way and these 5 matches may make the grandest show worth while.

by Adeeb Imtiaz Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 19:16 IST

Possible matches at this year’s WrestleMania

The 30th annual Royal Rumble is done and dusted, and the winner is SmackDown Live’s Randy Orton, which means that the road to WrestleMania has started. While there were some matches from last year’s WrestleMania which were good, they failed to deliver a proper finish.

Also, a few major names were absent last year, which made the show a lacklustre event compared to its previous installments. This year, a lot of the company’s major stars are fit and available and since WWE calls WrestleMania ”The Showcase Of Immortals”- they will be very eager to make this ‘Mania as grand and successful as they possibly can and set the tone for the rest of the year.

The seeds have been planted for quite a few matches at this year’s WrestleMania. Here are 5 such possible matches:

#1 John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Nikki Bella could team up with John Cena in her final match

SmackDown has been blurring lines between reality and kayfabe ever since the brand split.

Nikki Bella has been talking about retirement and wants to wrestle her final match at WrestleMania, and since WWE was bold enough to use the John Cena-Nikki Bella relationship angle in the Carmella-Nikki Bella feud, it is expected that John Cena will be involved in a mix tag team match with his real-life partner Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse.

There is enough time to build a feud up since The Miz and John Cena are the best on the mic currently and Nikki Bella is also quite potent on the mic. It would mean that Maryse will come out of retirement, something that the fans want to see.

The rivalry can be expected to be brought back to life inside the Elimination Chamber as Bray Wyatt is odds-on favorite to win the Chamber match. The only problem is, it will temporarily put The Miz’s push to becoming WWE Champion for the second time in his career, on hold. But, the fireworks will be lit if these two couples bring their best to the ”Grandest Stage Of Them All”.