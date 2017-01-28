5 Reasons why the Undertaker should not wrestle at WrestleMania 33

He's done it all, and there's nothing left worth him doing anymore...especially at Wrestlemania

@marcuskdowling by Marcus Dowling Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 07:52 IST

It’s time to call it a career...

The forthcoming 33rd edition of WWE’s Wrestlemania saga is likely to include something that the company may no longer need. No, we’re not talking about massive entranceways that are 50 yards wide. Rather, we’re talking about the 24th appearance of The Undertaker at the event, likely wrestling a match that he may not necessarily need to have.

As of 2017, WWE is a company that’s significantly drifted away from being the sort of company where an in-ring limited, and soon-to-be 52-year old performer likely needs to be showcased. The stylistic mishmash of independent and international styles of wrestling converging in WWE’s current in-ring presentation is a perfect case of evolution not being “a mystery” as it once was in the company.

Rather, it’s a case of evolution being radical and quick, thus causing WWE as a product to make massive changes to their presentation in order to match the effects of time and chance upon their company.

With this being the case, it’s something like The Undertaker wrestling that may need to stop immediately. While it’s undoubtedly nostalgic and maybe even fun, they now have a much more dimished return than ever before on the investment of time from the company and its fans alike, in occurring.

Here’s five reasons why an Undertaker match does not need to occur at Wrestlemania.

#1 Who do you serve up to the guy who’s defeated everybody?

Yes, of course Undertaker’s beaten Ric Flair

This would be a far easier problem to solve if The Undertaker were a here and gone attraction with minimal WWE history like Goldberg, or even a juggernaut like the man who ended his streak, Brock Lesnar. However, Taker’s defeated five WWE Hall of Famers as well as numerous certifiable modern pro wrestling icons.

There’s a true historical split between the “post-Attitude era” stars and the “new wave” of performers, none of whom, save maybe Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, have main event victories over established stars.

Thus, the value of one of these “unproven” talents against inarguably one of the top five WWE performers ever is quite small and would require an outlay of creative work that WWE has yet to invest in, and we’re roughly two months away from “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

They just don’t have the time to pull it off convincingly.