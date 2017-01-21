5 women's wrestlers who could compete in the Royal Rumble

Five ladies you probably don't expect to see in a list like this!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 11:27 IST

One of NXT's newest stars, Sarah Bridges.

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson is widely regarded as one of the greatest creative minds in professional wrestling history.

In fact, Dave Meltzer describes Patterson as "one of the chief architects of the WWE, playing an integral role in helping the company become a global phenomenon." Patterson has been the guy who is not afraid to get on Mr. McMahon’s ear and let him know what he thinks, be it popular or not.

Pat has also spearheaded many WWE creative ventures throughout his near 6 decades of being involved in the industry.

However, when it comes to all the ideas that Patterson has brought to the table, his brightest idea came in the late 80s, when he created the event that came to be known as The Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble would become one of what we now know as "The Big Four." The Big Four represents the four most prestigious pay-per-view events that the WWE carries on an annual basis, which include Wrestlemania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and of course, The Royal Rumble itself.

Since the inception of the Rumble, it has consistently been one of the most exciting, as well as anticipated events of the year, with the Royal Rumble match being the climax of the event.

Each year, WWE creative officials try to raise the bar from the year before, primarily by using bigger names for the surprise entrants. In the entire history of the event, the Rumble match itself has been a predominantly male dominated contest.

However, there have been a grand total of three female superstars to make an entrance into the Rumble match. But, with that said, the women's talent continues to prove that they are just as good, sometimes even better than their male counterparts.

The way the women's division is evolving at such an astounding rate, it would not surprise me in the least, if the female superstars became more active in the Royal Rumble match in the near future.

When you think about the ladies of wrestling from today, as well as the past, who are some of the names that may come to mind when you consider which of the women's talent could participate in the Royal Rumble match?

Here's a look at five women's wrestlers that I've come up with, as viable Rumble entrants.

#5 Beth Phoenix

Does the Glamazon have one more in her?

Beth is currently being rumoured as one of the inductees in this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. While that rumour has yet to be confirmed, Phoenix is without question, worthy of being in that prestigious fraternity of legends.

Known as the Glamazon, Beth Phoenix was as fierce as any women's superstar to ever grace a WWE ring. She was not only highly intimidating but also technically superior in her division.

Between her reigns as Divas Champion, as well as Women's Champion, Beth held the top prize in the women's division a total of four times, as well as being named 2008 WWE Diva of the year.

As we've mentioned earlier, there have been three women in history to have competed in the Royal Rumble match... Beth Phoenix happens to be one of the three. She entered the 2010 Royal Rumble match as the number six entrant.

Needless to say, this type of contest is no foreign territory for Beth.