WWE News: Former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion Ivan Koloff battling liver cancer

Ivan is suffering from diminished liver function, along with jaundice and shortness of breath.

Koloff during a bout

What’s the story?

According to F4wonline, former WWWF wrestler Ivan Koloff, also known as "The Russian Bear" is reportedly battling liver cancer.

His wife Renae Koloff revealed that Ivan is facing trouble while walking as both his knees have become extremely weak. Renae further added:

“Doctors say this will only get worse as time goes on. There’s really nothing they can do about it except to keep a watch on him.”

In case you did not know

Raised on a dairy farm in Montreal, Ivan made his professional debut with the International Wrestling Association in 1967. Koloff soon debuted in the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1969 and gained popularity for his rivalry with the then-WWWF World Heavyweight Champion Bruno Sammartino.

In 1981, he paired up with Ray Stevens to defeat Paul Jones and Masked Superstar to clinch the NWA World Tag Team Championship. Eventually, Ivan went on to win four NWA World Tag Team Championships, winning the belts with Don Kernodle and twice with his nephew, Nikita Koloff as "The Russians"

The heart of the matter

The former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion is suffering from a diminished liver function, along with jaundice and shortness of breath, which most likely is due to an accumulation of fluid in his abdominal cavity stemming from liver failure.

According to recent lab results, Ivan has shown a marked increase in levels that measure the disease and is experiencing serious symptoms. Although he was first diagnosed with liver cancer more than a decade ago, the condition is now seriously threatening the veteran wrestler’s life.

What’s next?

Both Ivan and his wife Renae are planning to visit a specialist in Chapel Hill, N.C., with their appointment being scheduled for February 8. Renae also said:

“He’s going to do the watch and wait for every three to four months until they get ready to turn him over to doctors here. And we’ll just take it from there.”

The couple’s daughter Rachel is also planning to start a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to help with the mounting medical bills.

Sportskeeda’s take

The news of Koloff’s deteriorating health is really disheartening for the entire wrestling fraternity, and we here at Sportskeeda hope for Ivan’s speedy recovery.

If well-wishers want to send notes, cards and words of encouragement, they can be mailed to Ivan Koloff at P.O. Box 2673, Winterville, N.C. 28590.

