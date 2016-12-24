WWE News: Jim Ross comments on WWE's interest in UFC stars and Neville's heel turn

Will Neville take Jim Ross’ advice?

Jim Ross is undoubtedly one of the greatest legends of the pro-wrestling industry. The WWE Hall of Famer expressed his opinions about the company’s current interest in major UFC draws and Neville’s heel turn this past Sunday on the Roadblock PPV, in his latest blog post.

While commenting on WWE's interest in major UFC draws like Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor, Jim Ross wrote that it was completely understandable and expressed his confusion over how anyone could think that WWE wouldn’t be interested.

He noted that he would be more shocked if WWE didn’t have an interest in Paige VanZant and Sage Northcutt as well, as they have their own brand value to bring to the table.

Commenting on the possibilities of the UFC stars appearing on the product, Jim Ross said the following.

“I can’t see any of them joining the WWE team full time but can easily see some strategically marketed, big event appearances that would include physicality and could be highly successful.”

While talking about Neville’s heel turn, Jim Ross advised Neville to change his in-ring move set in regards to his heel character.

He noted that it would be difficult to be perceived as a heel if Neville continued to entertain viewers with his high-flying style. Ross asked Neville to strategically tweak his in-ring style/execution as befitting a villainous heel.

Ross also expressed his view on brands in his blog post. He noted that SmackDown Live! being two as opposed to Raw’s three hours made it more interesting among the two.

The three-hour format of Raw is one of the few things that has been grating on the WWE Universe’s nerves for a long time now.

Here’s a video of Neville’s heel turn at WWE Roadblock: End of the Line PPV:

