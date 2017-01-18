WWE News: Lana reveals her ambition to become Women's champion

Lana reveals her ambition to become Women's Champion

Big things are in store for the ‘Ravashing Russian’

What’s the Story?

As of late, Lana has been seen at the WWE Performance Center, even performing on Live Events in hopes of one day becoming WWE Women’s Champion. She has been vastly improving her in-ring skills in order to be seen more as a performer than simply being Rusev’s Manager on WWE programming.

In case you didn’t know...

Lana’s real name is C.J Perry. She is a graduate of Florida State University and has years of experience – both as an actress and as a model. Her most notable roles came as a singer in Pitch Perfect 1 & 2 starring Anna Kendrick.

She was even on the reality series, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and can currently be seen on the WWE hit reality series, “Total Divas.”

The Heart of the Matter:

Lana had made her debut wrestling match back at Wrestlemania 32, in which became the first female competitor in WWE history to make her professional wrestling debut at a Wrestlemania.

Ever since that match, Lana has gone back to managing her husband Rusev on WWE programming and is seen as the mouthpiece for him.

What’s Next?

Lana had made this statement to Complex Magazine about her matches down in NXT:

“I love my job and I love that I can work with Rusev--but I will go after that championship when the time is right. Those things don’t happen overnight--but when I step into that ring, I will be great. Just like when I’m on the mic, I know I can turn that whole crowd, that’s how I’m gonna be in the ring. I’m training, and I go to NXT to get my fix, but I’m the slow and steady. This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Lana is someone that can end up becoming the biggest heel in the women’s division on Raw. Lana is someone who is a believable character despite showing that she does not have an accent on Total Divas.

Regardless, as long as she is currently being paired with her husband, Rusev, there is still plenty in store for her to not be liked.

In a division where Charlotte is the leader, having someone with the talent like Lana, who has a background in both acting, singing and now wrestling, sky is the limit for her; just as long as she continues to work hard and, as she says, sprints towards her goals.

