WWE News: Lana speaks on her character, in-ring future and more

The Ravishing Russian tells us how her gimmick came into being.

Once again Triple H strikes gold with his idea

WWE Superstar Lana spoke to Complex recently. In the interview, she revealed how her Ravishing Russian character came to be in the first place and who was behind it. She also talked about her in-ring future, her role in the reality series Total Divas and much more.

Lana’s Ravishing Russian gimmick has been a breeze of fresh air for several WWE fans after watching stereotypical wrestling managers. Her association with her real life husband Rusev has created an extraordinary heel duo which the fans just love to hate.

Rusev and Lana are currently feuding with Enzo and Cass after Enzo unwittingly exposed his private parts to Lana in public. Their rivalry has been providing Raw with some much-needed light-hearted entertainment on a three-hour show.

Speaking about the origins of her Ravishing Russian gimmick, Lana revealed that it was inspired from Rocky IV. She talked about how Dusty Rhodes helped her out during her days in NXT. She also revealed that it was Triple H who gave her idea of creating the Ravishing Russian gimmick.

“Triple H was the person. They were already in talks about bringing Rusev up. Triple H had seen a lot of our stuff, but it was more comedy stuff that we were doing, and he was like, 'I want you to try to do something serious.' Triple H told me to watch Rocky IV. He told me to try different hair things. So I showed him, I was in Pitch Perfect. And I was trying all these different things, and he told me to try an accent. I showed him a picture of me in Pitch Perfect as a Barden Bella where we were all buttoned up with our hair in a bun. And he said, 'That's the look.'”

When asked if she had the itch to wrestle again, Lana told Complex that she would definitely go after the belt when the time was right. She said that she is currently content in helping out her husband Rusev and managing him, but she wished to get into the ring once more.

“I love my job, and I love that I can work with Rusev. He's my husband, and I'm happy I can support him. He's so an extension of me, and I'm so thankful. But yeah, I will go after that championship when the time is right. And I will become champion when the time is right. But those things don't happen overnight. When I step in that ring, I will be great.”

Talking about Total Divas, Lana expressed her joy to reveal her real side. She lamented the fact that she had to be the cold, mean Russian for the first year of her career and not stray out of the character for the fans to buy it.

But, she said that she was glad that Total Divas had given people the chance to get to know the real Lana and Rusev.

“That first year I was in WWE, it needed to be that way. It needed to be that you bought we were these cold, mean, Russians and Soviets. So I'm really thankful because you're seeing who I am and what has made me, and you see Rusev, and I mean he's hysterical. He's one of the funniest guys, and I think why people will understand why I've fallen in love with him. “

Lana has recently expressed her desire to become the Associate GM of Raw via her Twitter page. Mick Foley replied to it by hinting that there might be a possibility of that happening.

It is yet unclear that whether it is just social media banter between the duo or a prelude to an angle WWE is probably looking to play. But, if the Ravishing Russian becomes the Associate GM, things will get pretty interesting on Raw.

Lana has indeed done a great job of creating and maintaining the Ravishing Russian persona.

Her promos are a work of delight and she can easily generate heat, a skill which many heels on the current roster lack. However, her in-ring skills have to improve a lot before she can be even considered to enter the current Women’s Championship scene.

