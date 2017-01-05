NJPW/ROH News: Kyle O’Reilly turned down new Ring Of Honor contract days ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 11, headed to NXT?

Kyle O’ Reilly lost the ROH World Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11

What’s the story?

Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news that former Ring Of Honor World Champion Kyle O’Reilly has refused to tie himself down to a new ROH contract. O’ Reilly refused to sign the contract just days ahead of his championship match against former ROH World Champion Adam Cole. O’ Reilly’s contract wound down just days before the Tokyo Dome show and ‘The Martial Artist’ told Ring Of Honor officials that he wouldn't be signing on the dotted line, technically meaning that he is no longer under contract.

In case you didn’t know

Kyle O’ Reilly defended his ROH World Championship against Adam Cole at Wrestle Kingdom 11 on 4th January. O’ Reilly was expected to retain the championship after only winning it from Cole at ROH Final Battle in December. However, Cole won the rematch at WK11 in what can be considered a shock. O’Reilly’s loss immediately raised questions about his contractual status.

From a dark match at DGUSA in Philly to the Tokyo Dome for the ROH title, this is just another chapter in the O'Reilly/Cole story. #destiny — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) January 1, 2017

The heart of the matter

Although it looks like O’Reilly losing the ROH World Championship is in response to his refusal to sign a contract, Pro Wrestling Sheet are saying that the title change at Wrestle Kingdom 11 was planned all along.

What’s next

Now that O’Reilly is no longer under contract with Ring Of Honor, immediate questions have arisen about his future. Will he travel the indies or decide to sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling full-time? There’s also a chance that a grappler of O’Reilly’s caliber could end up signing with NXT – similar to what happened with Roderick Strong when his ROH contract ran down.

Sportskeeda’s take

O’Reilly’s decision to leave ROH is certainly an interesting one. Having been in ROH since 2009, O’Reilly feels that he needs a new challenge and at 29 he’s now entering the prime of his career. There have been rumours of WWE’s interest in O’Reilly in the past and we wouldn’t be surprised he debuts at a NXT show later on this year. On the other hand, there is certainly a chance that he signs with New Japan Pro Wrestling full-time – like Michael Elgin did last year.

Tweet speak

After hearing the result of the Cole/O'Reilly #ROH title match from Wrestle Kingdom, I'm assuming Kyle is bound for the E. — Bloodtype Online (@BloodtypeOnline) January 4, 2017