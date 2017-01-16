ROH News: Cody Rhodes reacts brilliantly to heckler

Cody Rhodes, looking at his past and his present



What’s the story?

GiveMeSport.com recently broke a story pertaining to Cody Rhodes. According to Senior Writer, Raza Kazi, Cody Rhodes had a run-in with a heckler on Friday night, and his response was nothing short of amazing. Here is the video of the incident:

In case you didn’t know...

This past Friday, DEFY Wrestling held an event in Seattle, Washington, where one of the featured contests of the evening was a match that pit Cody Rhodes against Shane Strickland, better known as Lucha Underground’s Killshot.

The heart of the matter

Before the match even started, one fan in attendance shouted out, “Stardust,” in an effort to get underneath Rhodes’ skin. Several other fans in attendance started chanting, “F**k that guy!” Cody’s opponent, Shane Strickland, actually saw who shouted it, as Cody’s back was turned to the heckler.

He pointed out the heckler and Cody motioned for the crowd to quiet down as he prepared his response. What happened next was simply incredible.

Cody moved his opponent and the referee away, clearing some space. He then proceeded to perform a cartwheel as he did when he performed under the Stardust moniker, and did the hand symbol, before flipping off the fan in question to an overwhelming response of laughter.

Strickland even had a big smile on his face and the referee couldn’t help but applaud Cody’s response.

What’s next?

Hecklers may think twice before taking aim at Cody Rhodes in the future, simply for fear of being embarrassed publicly.

Sportskeeda’s take

Hecklers are rampant throughout all sports, and it’s no secret that some even take pleasure in shouting obscenities and insults at these athletes whose salaries they’re helping to pay when they buy their ticket. Fans pay their hard-earned money on tickets to attend these shows, and a portion of that money (regardless of how little) goes to help pay the performer that they’re in the venue to see.

Therefore, it is our opinion that fans are entitled to chant or shout whatever they please.

However, in a smaller venue as the one that the DEFY Wrestling event was in, one shout is bound to be heard, and in this case, it was, and the offending party was called out. Cody’s response was hilarious and appropriate.

The youngest member of the Rhodes wrestling dynasty has taken a lot of flack from critics for his current stint on the independent wrestling circuit as far as the quality of his performances is concerned. Nevertheless, we have to remember that this is his job, and as is evidenced by his reaction to the heckler, he seems to be having fun at work.

