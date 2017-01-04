WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe & Tye Dillinger set for the main roster call-up around the Royal Rumble 2017

Two very popular names from NXT are rumoured to be joining the main roster at the Royal Rumble.

by Jeremy Bennett News 04 Jan 2017, 01:15 IST

Rumour is that Samoa Joe and Tye Dillinger’s call-up could be very soon.

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, there are two top NXT names that will be primed to join the main roster during the Royal Rumble match on January 29th. Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe and fan-favorite Tye Dillinger are being rumoured to make their debut in the Royal Rumble match itself in San Antonio.

In case you didn’t know...

Both Joe and Dillinger have been in the business for quite some time now making their debuts in 1999 and 2001 respectively. While Joe had a lot of star power from his time in Ring Of Honor and Impact Wrestling, Dillinger took a little more time to find his niche while in OVW, FCW, and NXT before becoming the Perfect 10 in August of 2015.

The heart of the matter...

Joe has basically done everything he can in NXT and is ready to pass the top heel torch to Bobby Roode. As for Dillinger, his popularity has been through the roof over the past year to the point where the mainstream crowds are doing his 10 chant. They are both clearly ready for the main roster.

What’s next?

With the Royal Rumble a little less than four weeks away, it will be interesting to see if they are held from television until the Rumble match itself. Another option is to have them debut on whichever show is the best fit for them to announce their intentions on entering the 30-man match.

Sportskeeda’s Take...

The WWE will definitely be dropping the ball if they don’t debut the “Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger at #10 in the Royal Rumble match. The crowd that is estimated to top 60k would go absolutely nuts. As for Joe, it would be better to have him debut on the Raw before the Royal Rumble, have him stare down Braun Strowman or Brock Lensar to heighten the anticipation for Joe in the match.