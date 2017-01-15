WWE Rumours: Rusev and Big Cass in Vince McMahon's good books

Big Cass and Rusev have used their opportunities to good effect and Vince is keenly monitoring their progress.

by arjunPapadopolous News 15 Jan 2017, 15:19 IST

Rusev and Cass are making the right kind of noises

What’s the story

WWE boss Vince McMahon is reportedly happy with the progress made by the WWE roster and two Superstars in particular, Rusev and Big Cass. The Bulgarian brute and the former NXT star have caught the attention of the boss owing to their recent feud and he has been all praises for the work ethic of the duo.

Accordingly to Daily Wrestling News, Vince McMahon was impressed with how Cass handled himself in the absence of his tag team partner Enzo Amore and the boss considers him as the complete package.

Rusev, on the other hand, has been impressive on the red brand with his pro-Russian appeal and with how he has handled the feud so far.

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since Enzo and Cass moved to the main roster, they have been making the right kinds of noises much to the ire of Rusev and his tag team partner Jinder Mahal. The Superstars are at loggerheads over this and are currently feuding heading into the Royal Rumble.

Lana’s romantic linkup to Enzo was the primary reason for this feud and it seems more personal now from Rusev’s perspective.

The heart of the matter

With too many stars currently occupying the WWE locker room, it is good to see Rusev and Cass making it to the boss’ list.

Their current feud has definitely been entertaining for the WWE universe with its fair share of in-ring action and trash talking as well. Shawn Michaels’ surprise appearance this week on RAW helped boost the credibility of the feud.

Also read: WWE News: Vince McMahon very impressed with Big Cass

Vince McMahon has always favoured big and muscular looking superstars in the past and both Rusev and Cass are on his watchlist.

What next?

With just a couple of weeks left for the Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to see if the WWE progress with the feud or make the above Superstars a part of the coveted Royal Rumble match.

If the feud has indeed concluded, then the focus will move back to the tag team setup for both parties.

Sportskeeda’s take

Rusev has never been elevated beyond the mid card range and it will be interesting to see if the WWE will give him the required push now. Cass, on the other hand, has impressed with his wrestling skills.

Will the WWE risk him as a singles competitor enticing a split with Enzo or will the duo gun only for the tag titles is a decision that the management has to look into.

