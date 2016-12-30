WWE News: Bayley posts a heartfelt tribute to her childhood friend

The Hugger proves why we all love her.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 30 Dec 2016, 14:46 IST

Bayley reminisces on her friend’s impact on her life

Former NXT Women’s Champion Bayley recently posted on Instagram, paying tribute and memorialising the 10th anniversary of her best friend, Maggie Le’s death. Bayley noted that Maggie had a big impact on who she is right now, and taught her all about friendship and being a best friend. You can check out the Instagram post below.

Though Bayley didn’t go into much detail regarding her friend’s death, we can identify from this link that she was killed, along with her mother, by her stepfather, who went on a shooting spree, in a domestic violence incident. According to Maggie Le’s brother, Maggie was everything Bayley described her to be.

Rumour has it that Bayley will face Charlotte during the Royal Rumble for the RAW Women’s Championship in San Antonio. Charlotte has been on a spree of continuous wins in the PPVs. She has continuously won more than 20 PPV matches and is creating a new streak of sorts. Can Bayley end that PPV win-streak Charlotte has amassed?