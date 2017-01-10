WWE News: Finn Balor helps a young fan overcome nerves

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 10 Jan 2017, 14:18 IST

Finn Balor with the youngest Bullet Club member

What’s the story?

Interacting with fans is an art that very few WWE Superstars have mastered and Finn Balor is undoubtedly one of the few in the current crop who has. New Orleans witnessed a heartwarming moment on Monday when Finn Balor helped a young fan overcome his nerves.

In case you didn’t know...

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor is currently rehabilitating from a shoulder injury that he suffered during the main event of SummerSlam. Finn Balor debuted on Raw after the WWE Draft and booked his spot in the main event of SummerSlam the same night.

He went on to defeat Seth Rollins at Summerslam despite suffering an injury and become the first WWE Universal Champion.

The following night on Raw, Finn Balor relinquished his title due to the injury and has been missing from WWE programming ever since. It is rumoured that Finn Balor has recovered and can be expected to return at Royal Rumble or sometime soon after it.

Finn has been making appearances on individual wrestling shows and other WWE media events of late.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor is one of the most over WWE Superstars in the current main roster. His easy-going manner, tremendous technical skill, and penchant for theatrics have earned him a huge number of fans in the WWE Universe. His legendary shenanigans on social media have also garnered him a huge number of fans.

On Monday, however, Finn showed the WWE Universe his tender side by helping a young fan named Logan overcome his nerves.

At the Wizard World Comic Con event in New Orleans, Balor met a young fan who was nervous while meeting his favorite wrestler. Balor soothed the young fan’s nerves and helped him overcome them in a tender manner. He brought him to the stage, had a nice one-on-one moment with him and calmed him down.

Logan’s father tweeted the below video of his interaction with Finn Balor on Twitter.

Here is the video of my son Logan asking @FinnBalor a question and getting overwhelmed but Finn comes down to help him out. @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/5X2NDRehrb — SpeedyB97 (@SpeedyHot1079) January 9, 2017

Needless to say, Logan too had an impression on Finn Balor. He posted the following via his official Instagram account.

5 year old Logan teaches us a lesson in bravery this weekend @wizardworld #neworleans #nola A photo posted by Finn Blor (@finnbalor) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:22am PST

What’s next?

Finn Balor is expected to return very soon. There is speculation regarding him being the #30 entrant in this year's Royal Rumble after Finn began his social media shenanigans on Dec 31. You can check out the full story here.

It is yet unclear if Finn will return at Royal Rumble. Despite the timing of his return, we can be assured that whenever Finn returns he will be going after the WWE Universal Championship, a championship he never lost. Here is a video of Balor showing his humorous side:

Sportskeeda’s take

If anyone who wasn’t a fan of Balor attended the event in New Orleans, they would now be a fan. This incident expresses clearly that Finn has what it takes to be a top guy in WWE. He is both tender and playful with WWE fans which will bring him closer to many hearts and WWE would do well to take notice of this incident.

