WWE News: Goldberg advertised for FastLane

What is in store for Goldberg at FastLane?

by Simon Cotton News 11 Jan 2017, 20:32 IST

Could this be the main event for FastLane?

What’s the Story?

Goldberg is being officially advertised for the next Raw exclusive pay-per-view FastLane on March 5, 2017. This will be the first Raw exclusive pay-per-view of the year and will be the last one until WrestleMania 33, where Goldberg is likely to have his rematch with Brock Lesnar.

The show will emanate from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and you can read the listing for the PPV below:

WWE FASTLANE, a pay-per-view event, is coming to the BMOHBC for the first time Sunday, March 5! Witness the final WWE pay-per-view before Wrestlemania 32, with your favorite superstars in action, including: GOLDBERG – Returning to Milwaukee for the first time in over a decade!

United States Champion – Roman Reigns

WWE Universal Champion – Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Champion – Charlotte

Tag Team Champions – Sheamus & Cesaro

Enzo Amore & CASS

Bayley

New Day Plus many more! Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25!

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg came back to the WWE following the announcement that he would be on the cover of WWE 2K17. This ultimately led to Goldberg returning to the ring to answer the challenge laid by Paul Heyman and Lesnar for a rematch from WrestleMania 20.

The match took place last year in November and saw Goldberg defeat Lesnar in less than two minutes. Following this match, both Goldberg and Lesnar announced that they would be entering the Royal Rumble which will take place on January 29, 2016, and will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Goldberg last wrestled in Wisconsin for the WWE in 2004, when he defeated Scott Steiner and Test and won a battle royal in the main event to get the #30 spot in the 2004 Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg initially just wanted to come back for his one-off match with Lesnar, but it was reported that Vince McMahon managed to convince him to stay until WrestleMania 33. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that Goldberg agreed to do three more pay-per-view matches and the announcement of his appearance at Fastlane just confirms it.

What’s next?

With no announcement of Brock Lesnar appearing at the PPV, it is highly unlikely that a confrontation between these two stars will take place. However, Goldberg has made his intentions known about pursuing another championship run, so this could indicate that Goldberg will get a shot at the Universal Championship.

Sportskeeda’s take

Goldberg’s appearance at FastLane will definitely add some excitement to what many consider one of WWE’s worst shows of the year. The brand split has limited the number of wrestlers Raw has to work with and making an exciting show has proven difficult for the brand since the split returned.

Goldberg’s presence will be sure to drive up ticket sales and more people are likely to watch, but the question now becomes who will his opponent be?

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will have a match at the Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship and whoever wins that and manages to hang onto the title until March will more than likely meet Goldberg for a championship match, but who will it be?

One thing is for sure, whoever Goldberg faces, it will be interesting to see how the WWE gets there.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com