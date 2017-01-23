WWE News: Goldberg is now a favourite to win the Royal Rumble

Strowman is also heavily favoured to win the PPV.

by Press Release News 23 Jan 2017, 15:41 IST

Could Goldberg win the Rumble?

It’s been confirmed that WCW legend Goldberg will compete in the 30-man Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan 29th. This will be the 50-year old Superstar’s second appearance in the main event, with the other coming back in 2004.

Before his inclusion was announced, the Superstar was a 16/1 shot to win the Rumble, however, bookmakers have reacted to the news and installed Goldberg as the favourite at 2/1. That said, his odds vary, only some bookmakers have him at 2/1, whereas the majority of others range from 5/2 to 4/1.

There is still one operator who refuses to install Goldberg as one of the main contenders and has priced him at 12/1. Only 9% of bets placed via Oddschecker this weekend were on Goldberg winning the Royal Rumble.

Despite Braun Strowman’s odds drifting from 2/1 to 4/1 this weekend, he’s been the popular pick with Oddschecker users. Just under 15% of bets have been placed on the former member of the Wyatt Family.

