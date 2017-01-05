WWE/UFC News: Jonathan Coachman reveals why WWE will not sign Ronda Rousey

'The Coach' referred to the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion as a 'broken star'.

Ronda Rousey lost her recent bout against Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds

What’s the story?

Former WWE performer Jonathan Coachman, who currently works for ESPN, recently spoke on the Busted Open radio show with Doug Mortman and Dave LaGreca about UFC star Ronda Rousey and why the WWE would not be too keen on signing her up.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronda Rousey became the first ever UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion in 2012 and held the title for a record 1074 days before losing it to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. She had a chance to redeem herself last week when she faced off against current champion Amanda Nunes but ended up suffering an embarrassing loss by TKO in just 48 seconds.

The heart of the matter

According to ‘The Coach’, Rousey would be treated unfairly by the WWE Universe if she is brought in at this time and claimed that there is nothing left for her to do in the WWE anymore. In his opinion, they would not have signed her even before her loss to Nunes and if something had to work out, it would have happened after her appearance at Wrestlemania 31 back in 2015. Here’s what Coachman had to say:

“They're never going to bring her in because the fans wouldn't treat her fairly and what would she really do at this point? When you look at Ronda Rousey now, guys, what do you have that's any better than she was before the fight? The WWE wouldn't have taken her before the fight and if people want to tweet out pictures of her and The Rock, guess when that was. WrestleMania 2015, before she ever lost, before any of the dramatics, before any of that.”

Jonathan Coachman made reference to Ronda’s reaction after her loss wherein she admitted to having negative thoughts in her mind. Although he did hope that she would be able to recover and look at the positive side of things, he dubbed her as a ‘broken star’ and claimed that the WWE don’t hire people who are at that stage in their careers.

‘The Coach’ was quoted as saying this:

“When she lost, not only was she devastated, but she admitted that some thoughts that went through her head were not good ones. And, hopefully, she understands that she [has] gone much [further] than almost any female in really sports in the last 15 years. And, hopefully, she can latch onto the positives, but as far as WWE is concerned, they don't bring in, and I refer to her as a broken star, because that's what she is. She's broken from a professional sense. They don't rebuild broken celebrities outside of the WWE.”

What next?

While there is no official update about Ronda Rousey’s future plans at present, there are a number of speculations doing the rounds. Some hint towards the iconic UFC star retiring from the MMA business whereas others claim that she may continue to compete inside ‘The Octagon’.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Having been a part of the WWE for several years, Jonathan Coachman certainly has a fair idea about how things work out there in terms of bringing people onboard. So it may be likely that the WWE is indeed not interested in adding Ronda Rousey to their roster, especially after her recent loss to Amanda Nunes.

