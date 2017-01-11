WWE News: Top Superstars including Undertaker appear at WrestleMania 34 press conference

Undertaker closed the event with a single sentence, "Let the good times roll."

by Prityush Haldar News 11 Jan 2017, 14:29 IST

Many WWE Superstars were at the event to officially announce New Orleans as the venue for WrestleMania 34

What’s the story?

WWE hosted a press conference in New Orleans to confirm the location for WrestleMania 34. The conference was attended by WWE superstars like The Undertaker, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, Maryse, Roman Reigns, and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier last week, WWE announced that WrestleMania 34 would return to New Orleans after a successful show back in 2014.

New Orleans has become synonymous with WWE as the place where the streak was broken and where Daniel Bryan beat all odds to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XXX.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker made an appearance at the event in full costume. He was in character and closed out the event by saying, “Let the good times roll.”

The event was also attended by WWE Senior VP of Special Events John Saboor, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Vince McMahon was at the event too but did not make a public statement.

WWE COO, Triple H took to the stage and reminded the audience of Daniel Bryan’s miracle moment in 2014 at the same venue, when he beat all odds to hold the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship above his head at WrestleMania XXX.

What’s next?

Things have picked up in the WWE with WrestleMania 33 just round the corner. Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho, and the Miz will all be entering the Royal Rumble in search of an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

This is perhaps one of the most stacked Royal Rumble cards we have seen in recent times. It also features the likes of John Cena, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns.

Sportskeeda's Take

The media presser was a grand success, and Undertaker’s presence at the event made it feel all the more intense. April 8th, 2018 marks another date in the calendar for WWE fans around the world to rejoice: WrestleMania.

Here are some images and videos from the event.

Had one of the toughest (and most fun) interviews of my career today @WrestleMania press conference in #NewOrleans. #HardHittingQuestions pic.twitter.com/OfL73jMgOQ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 10, 2017

Excited to be returning to New Orleans next year for #WrestleMania 34 as a part of #NOLA's tricentennial celebration!! pic.twitter.com/MSI4aznE3L — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 10, 2017

Best part of the day was hanging out with The Champ Cool J!!! Be good and I'll see you soon my man. @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fxx9dZYCUu — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 10, 2017

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com