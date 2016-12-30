WWE News: "Mr 450" John Yurnet injured on 205 Live, selling gear to pay medical bills

John Yurnet has made a difficult decision in order to pay for surgery.

30 Dec 2016

Yurnet is looking to raise a gigantic amount of money

Many professional wrestlers dream of performing in a WWE ring, and not everyone gets the chance to do so. For those that do, living the dream can often turn into a nightmare, and that would seem to be the case for John Yurnet right now.

The man known as Mr 450 appeared on 205 Live recently in a battle against Mustafa Ali, but in the first move of the match, Yurnet suffered a serious injury that will put him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Yurnet blew his knee out in the match but put in an incredible effort to make it through the match nonetheless. The bad news has continued for Yurnet however, and Mr 450 has taken to Facebook to sell his wrestling gear in order to pay for his medical bills.

Up for grabs are tights and masks that Yurnet has worn throughout his career, wrestling attire that has been seen on WWE, NXT and TNA among many other places.

It is yet another example of how difficult the life of a professional wrestler is. The men and women that we cheer and boo on a daily basis put their bodies through absolute hell for little reward, and those doing so in the United States of America must deal with astronomical health care costs along the way.

Yurnet’s sale, combined with the news that Mick Foley is currently without health insurance, brings this reality home for many.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up with Yurnet’s blessing, hoping to raise money to pay for the MRI and surgery. The GoFundMe page hopes to raise $10,000, with over $2,000 raised in less than a day. Those who wish to donate can do so by following the link provided.

Fans have been quick to come up with a variety of ways to raise the money, with some even planning to purchase billboard space to increase awareness of Yurnet’s situation.

There’s no such thing as a good time to get an injury, but doing so in the first move of a major showcase match must rank as a particularly bad time to blow out one’s knee. Everyone in the professional wrestling community is sure to send their best wishes to Yurnet, wishing him a speedy recovery, and here’s hoping he can come back from surgery better than ever.

