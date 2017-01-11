WWE Rumors: WWE Planning Undertaker vs. Braun Strowman for WrestleMania 33

Dave Meltzer believes that WWE is cooking up plans for Strowman to take on the Undertaker at the grandest stage of them all.

by Prityush Haldar News 11 Jan 2017, 19:50 IST

The Undertaker announced that he will be participating in the Royal Rumble match

What’s the story?

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez speculated the possibility of the Undertaker going to WrestleMania to face Braun Strowman. Meltzer said that apparently, WWE has shuffled some of its plans, going into Orlando and is planning to have the Deadman take on Braun Strowman.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker returned to Monday Night RAW this past week and announced that he would be entering the Royal Rumble match. This puts him as one of the favourites to win the match going into the event.

The Undertaker also won the Royal Rumble match back in 2007.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer said that Strowman was being built as this monster heel for a big match at WrestleMania. There was a high probability that he would face Roman Reigns but that plan has been put on the back burner for the time being.

Meltzer also pointed out that Strowman was shown watching keenly as the Undertaker cut a promo on RAW this past Monday. He also added that Strowman was chosen by WWE management to face the Undertaker last year at WrestleMania 32 when John Cena was injured.

But WWE decided to cancel that plan and go with Shane instead because Strowman hadn’t come into his own as a performer back then.

What’s next?

Many fans believe that this will be The Phenom’s last WrestleMania. The Undertaker will be a part of the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, TX on January 29. Whether he wins the Royal Rumble is a different matter altogether.

Sportskeeda's take

It has long been rumoured that John Cena is the man that deserves to wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania. WWE lost out on Sting vs. The Undertaker in the past and if WWE meddles too much with existing plans, then the fans might lose out on Cena vs. Undertaker as well.

The match with Undertaker, however, would do wonders for Stroman. It would catapult him to the upper echelon of superstars in the WWE roster.

