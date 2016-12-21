WWE Rumours: Bayley to end Charlotte's PPV undefeated streak

Bayley won her match against the Women’s Champion Charlotte on Monday Night RAW

Now that the last pay-per-view of the year, Roadblock: End of the Line, is over, Charlotte Flair is now a four-time Women’s Champion and perhaps the greatest female heel on the roster.

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks have ushered in a revolution in women’s wrestling with their rivalry which finally culminated with The Queen standing tall having defeated the Boss. The 30-minute Iron Man match was, in fact, the end of the line for the rivalry as there was no rematch clause.

The next night on RAW, Charlotte and Sasha moved their different ways when Nia Jax attacked Sasha setting up a feud for the Royal Rumble. Charlotte, on the other hand, locked horns with Bayley in a singles non-title match with Bayley picking up the win over the women’s champion.

This win means that Bayley now has three wins over Charlotte, which will eventually transpire into a title shot in the near future.

Wrestling Observer has reported that Bayley will go on to defeat Charlotte Flair’s undefeated pay per view streak at WrestleMania 33. Charlotte has had a brilliant year winning 15 of her pay per view matches, with an overall record of 18-2.

This in fact, as Michael Cole mentioned is the best ever record in the first 20 pay per view matches, better than the likes of Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker.

Earlier on Roadblock, Charlotte and Sasha put each other through hell during the 30-minute Iron Man match at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. With the score tied at two falls apiece, the match moved into sudden death overtime. Charlotte Flair had already worked on Sasha’s knee throughout the match and focused her attack on the same.

Sasha kept fighting valiantly but ultimately succumbed to the Figure Eight. The last scene of the match saw Sasha with a busted nose helplessly tapping to the Figure Eight.

On Raw, however, Bayley managed to pick up a win over Charlotte in singles competition, setting them up for a feud that is expected to go on for the next few months. Here’s a clip from their match:

