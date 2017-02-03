WWE Rumors: Potential Intercontinental Championship plans for Wrestlemania 33

AJ Styles could challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship title at WrestleMania 33.

What’s the story?

According to reports, the WWE are considering having Intercontinental Championship holder Dean Ambrose defend his title against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, about two months from now.

Although Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter had noted earlier this week that there were no plans for the IC Championship match at the event in Orlando, rumours are rife that Ambrose will be given a huge feud and will defend his title.

In case you didn’t know…

It has been a few years since we last saw a singles match for the IC Championship at WrestleMania. For the last couple of years, the title has been defended in multi-man ladder matches.

Styles and Ambrose’s rivalry goes back to 2016 when Ambrose was still WWE World Champion. Styles defeated Ambrose at WWE Backlash to win his first WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

Dean Ambrose was specifically given the Intercontinental Championship by the WWE officials so as to continue elevating its prestige. Heading into WrestleMania 33, it seems like they have big plans for Ambrose’s title reign.

For the better part of the last year, The Miz had great success as the IC Champion. However, now WWE thinks it is more important for Ambrose to carry the title into the Wrestlemania to keep his momentum going as a top babyface.

It is likely that Ambrose will hold on to his IC title for a long time, which will take him through WrestleMania 33 and beyond. A huge title defence is being planned by them at the event.

What’s next?

WrestleMania 33 is only two months from now and the IC Championship match in the event between Styles and Ambrose is a good direction to go in. It would give the title importance and the two wrestlers have the potential to steal the show if this huge title match indeed goes down.

Sportskeeda’s take

With the Goldberg vs Lesnar Universal title match and other matches in the match card for WrestleMania, the IC Championship matchup between Ambrose and Styles could do just enough to satisfy the hardcore wrestling fans. Ambrose and Styles are more than capable of having a stellar match together, as they showed us on SmackDown this week.