WWE Rumors: Wrestlemania 34 to be held in New Orleans

Wrestlemania 34 has found a home!

by Rohit Nath News 02 Jan 2017, 12:15 IST

Wrestlemania XXX was held in New Orleans



What’s the story?

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Wrestlemania 34 will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana. PWS stated:

“Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell us WWE officials will soon announce that WrestleMania is returning to New Orleans in 2018.”

In case you didn’t know...

Wrestlemania 30 was held in New Orleans, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome stadium. The historic 30th anniversary of Wrestlemania saw The Undertaker’s legendary Wrestlemania streak come to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

The night was capped off with Daniel Bryan standing tall as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, to a sea of “Yes!” chants

This will be WWE’s second Wrestlemania at New Orleans in four years. The stadium filled 75,167 for Wrestlemania XXX.

The heart of the matter

The news has been met with some criticism among fans. Many expected Wrestlemania 34 to be in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the U.S. Bank Stadium as this is what has been rumoured for over a year now. However, it looks like they will have to wait longer.

WWE has a good relationship with the government of New Orleans, similar to their relationship with Orlando and the state of Florida in general. Also, it must be noted that 2018 is the 300th anniversary of the city of New Orleans. As a result, they are looking to get in as many big events as possible.

The government in New Orleans is said to give good tax breaks and ensure hotels and other facilities offer good, attractive prices, which is why it is a preferred location by WWE. This time around, it is very likely that they took a step further to ensure they win the bid to hold Wrestlemania.

The government of Orlando won the bid for 2017, where Wrestlemania 33 is set to be held this year. They openly stated that they placed a bid for 2018 as well, but they seem to be unsuccessful this time around. Wrestlemania 33 will be held at the Camping World Stadium, which was also host to Wrestlemania 24.

However, back then it was known as the “Citrus Bowl”

What’s next?

Although PWS stated that the announcement is expected to happen ‘soon’, it generally always takes place a month before the coming Wrestlemania. This means that the official announcement will take place sometime in March in a press conference. Last year, on March 8th, WWE announced Orlando to be the host of Wrestlemania 33.

However, it should be noted that Raw is in New Orleans on January 9th, so it could be hinted at or possibly even announced then.

Sportskeeda’s Take

New Orleans is a logical, feasible option to host a Wrestlemania. Despite the criticism, New Orleans outbid all the other cities and can offer the best for their 300th anniversary year. Not to mention, it will do wonders in terms of economic impact as it always does for the host cities.

Wrestlemania has become its own brand, and it truly is a pop-culture extravaganza. Given how they managed to sell out the AT&T Stadium for Wrestlemania 32 and create an all-time attendance record, they should have no issue selling out 75,000+ tickets for Wrestlemania 33.

Tweet Speak

For everyone writing me about a tweet from November saying Mania would be in NOLA, the deal was only recently made official. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 2, 2017

Wrestling With Words tweeted about it back in November, when the talks were still happening

WrestleMania 34 will be in New Orleans. — Wrestling With Words (@wrestlewords) November 11, 2016

