WWE Rumours: Goldberg to face winner of Kevin Owens- Roman Reigns Royal Rumble match for the title at Fastlane 2017

Meltzer reckons this is an attempt to add the title to the Goldberg-Brock Lesnar feud.

The two icons may collide for the WWE Universal title at WrestleMania

What’s the story?

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg will be wrestling for the WWE Universal Championship at the Fastlane pay-per-view to be held in March this year. He will be facing off against the winner of the match between current champion Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble tonight. This match is expected to main event Fastlane 2017.

In case you didn’t know…

Goldberg returned to the WWE last October after a span of 12 years in response to a challenge issued by Brock Lesnar. After he demolished Lesnar in a little over a minute at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, most people were of the view that it may have been his farewell match. However, ‘The Myth’ appeared on the subsequent episode of Raw to announce his entry into the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer, Goldberg will get his shot at the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane against whomever among Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns wins at the Royal Rumble. He also opined that this may be how the WWE is looking to introduce the title into the Goldberg-Brock Lesnar feud which is almost certain to culminate in a WrestleMania match.

Considering that this is indeed the plan for the WCW legend, it implies that he may not win the Royal Rumble match and makes Lesnar a possible favourite. The other thing it suggests is that Goldberg will walk out with the WWE Universal title at Fastlane in all probability.

What next?

By the time the Royal Rumble gets over tonight, we will surely have a fair idea whether or not things will turn out the way Meltzer has suggested.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It will certainly be a dream come true for the WWE Universe if Goldberg and Brock Lesnar face off at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania, for the WWE Universal Championship. However, it is hard to tell if this development will be in the best interests of the company or not.

