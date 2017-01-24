WWE Rumors: Real reason why Goldberg bled on RAW

The former WCW icon had a slight mishap before his promo on Monday Night RAW.

by Prityush Haldar News 24 Jan 2017, 16:27 IST

Goldberg seemed to have difficulty in remembering his lines at the start of his promo

What’s the story?

Goldberg once again set Monday Night RAW on fire with his powerful persona. Goldberg made a spine-chilling entry as the WWE Universe in Cleveland chanted, “GOLDBERG, GOLDBERG.”

But Goldberg seemed to be bleeding from his forehead. Corey Graves later announced on commentary that he had hit his head on a door before emerging out of the locker room for his promo.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg has a unique entrance where is walks into the ring from his private room backstage. Hitting the door is something that he does off camera to get the adrenaline going.

The heart of the matter

Passionate as Goldberg is, he headbutted the door too hard while making his way towards the ring. The incident occurred backstage and was not aired on RAW. However, Goldberg bled for a good part of his promo.

Sasha Banks was backstage when Goldberg was getting ready to make his entrance back in November and told Wrestlinginc about witnessing the head banging ritual first hand.

He came up to me and said 'hi' and I was like, 'wait, you're saying 'hi' to me? Oh my god! You're Goldberg!' And right before he went out, he looked at me and Bayley and was like, 'you didn't see this'. He headbanged the door just to get himself psyched and ready. Like, that is the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life!"



Goldberg looked a bit shaken after the incident. He had to start over a couple of times before regaining composure. Despite the injury, Goldberg went on to cut a savage promo before he was interrupted by Paul Heyman.

What’s next?

Goldberg will be walking into San Antonio, TX as one of the firm favourites to win the Royal Rumble match. He is also slated to work two more matches that will include WWE Fastlane and WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda's take

Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and the Undertaker created one of the best segments on WWE RAW. Although we are only 24 days into the new year, the last segment of Monday Night RAW will go down as one of the greatest moments of the year, when time stood still as three titans stood across the ring staring at one another.

