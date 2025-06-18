2 AEW stars who have defeated Goldberg and 2 who failed

This week on WWE RAW, Goldberg made his much-anticipated return and challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. This might be the retirement bout for the WCW legend, which has been rumored for a long time.

Goldberg has been dominant throughout his pro wrestling career, and it is a massive achievement to defeat him; only a handful of pro wrestlers have managed to accomplish this feat. After all, the most polarizing aspect of the veteran was his 173-match unbeaten streak during his WCW days.

Even during his second run in WWE, he has been largely dominant in his matches, squashing stars such as Brock Lesnar and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in one-on-one encounters. As a result, many have been added to Da Man's list of victims, but not many to the list of guys who overcame him.

In his illustrious career spanning almost three decades, he has also faced a few names who are currently part of the AEW roster. Some have even managed to defeat him.

In this listicle, we will see two AEW names who lost to Goldberg and two names who defeated him.

#2. Chris Jericho fell to Goldberg's Jackhammer at Bad Blood 2003

Chris Jericho was Goldberg's first major feud since debuting for WWE in 2003. The Stamford-based company acquired WCW in 2001, resulting in many stars moving to World Wrestling Entertainment in the years that followed.

Goldberg, being the spectacle that he was even back in the day, was definitely not going to lose his first major feud. He pinned Chris Jericho at WWE Bad Blood 2003 after delivering three Spears and a Jackhammer.

Chris Jericho would face the veteran one more time on an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2003 and lose again.

Jericho has been part of AEW since its inception in 2019. He was the inaugural World Champion of the company. The Ocho is currently on a hiatus after losing the ROH World Title at Dynasty.

#1. Sting has fallen prey to Da Man in the past

Sting and Goldberg were both massive stars in WCW during the period between 1997 and 1999. The two men faced off in an unsanctioned open challenge at WCW Halloween Havoc in 1999.

Sting, the WCW World Heavyweight Champion at the time, issued an open challenge, which Goldberg accepted. Da Man won the match with a Spear and a Jackhammer, capturing the title.

However, WCW Commissioner J.J. Dillon declared the match unsanctioned, voiding the result, and the title was returned to Sting the next night on WCW Monday Nitro.

Despite the unofficial status, this is considered a loss for Sting in the context of in-ring outcomes. The Myth has also gotten the better of The Icon in an eight-man battle royal at WCW Road Wild in 1998, which he won, defeating The Stinger in the process, who was one of the participants in the match.

Sting has been part of AEW since 2020. He wrestled his final pro wrestling match last year at AEW Revolution and is currently under a legends deal with Tony Khan's company.

#2. Jeff Jarrett has defeated the legend multiple times

AEW active competitor and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett has managed to overcome Goldberg multiple times during their WCW run in the 2000s.

Jarrett defeated Goldberg for the first time in a singles match on the May 22, 2000, edition of WCW Monday Nitro, with Double J as World Champion at the time. After the encounter on Nitro, he once again defeated Da Man at WCW Thunder on May 24, 2000.

However, both of these victories were tainted by heavy interference from Jarrett's stable, The New Blood. Da Man, on the other hand, defeated Jeff Jarrett only once at WCW Starrcade 1999, but it was a decisive clean victory.

#1. Bobby Lashley

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley faced off twice against each other, which took place in 2021, during their second runs in WWE.

They faced off for the first time at SummerSlam in August 2021, where Goldberg dominated in the early goings, but Lashley, aided by interference from MVP, ultimately destroyed the WWE Hall of Famer, targeting his knee to the point he could no longer continue the contest.

The referee awarded Lashley the victory, marking a rare loss for the 58-year-old veteran.

They face each other again at Crown Jewel. Their rivalry escalated ahead of the match after Lashley had attacked the WCW veteran's son, Gage, following their contest at SummerSlam.

At the Crown Jewel, the former Universal Champion faced Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere No Holds Barred match. The WWE Hall of Famer speared the current AEW star off the ramp to the floor below, pinning him to earn the victory.

Lashley made his AEW debut last year and joined MVP and Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Syndicate. He is the current AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Benjamin.

